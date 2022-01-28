UrduPoint.com

Mladenovic-Dodig Win Australian Open Mixed Doubles Title

Published January 28, 2022

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :France's Kristina Mladenovic and Croatia's Ivan Dodig were crowned Australian Open mixed doubles champions Friday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australian pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler.

It was a second Melbourne Park mixed doubles title for Mladenovic, who won in 2014 with Daniel Nestor. She also owns two women's doubles titles in Australia from 2018 and 2020.

Veteran Dodig has three other Grand Slam mixed titles -- two at the French Open and one at Wimbledon, along with two men's doubles successes, including at last year's Australian Open with Filip Polasek.

>