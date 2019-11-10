UrduPoint.com
Mladenovic Upsets Barty To Give France 2-1 Fed Cup Final Lead

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France 2-1 Fed Cup final lead

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Kristina Mladenovic stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty in three sets to give France a 2-1 lead over Australia in the Fed Cup final Sunday and inch them closer to a first title since 2003.

Barty has been in scintillating form, thrashing Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday after winning the WTA Finals in China last weekend.

But after Barty comfortably took the first set, 40th-ranked Mladenovic found her touch to claw back the second set and topple the Australian 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) at a packed Perth Arena.

"It's hard to speak," said an emotional Mladenovic afterwards as the tears flowed. "We (the team) kept on fighting for every point and that's the way I like to play my tennis." Ajla Tomljanovic, who was crushed 6-1, 6-1 by Mladenovic in the first singles rubber, will play the experienced Pauline Parmentier later.

If Australia win that one, the final will go to a deciding doubles in which Barty and Samantha Stosur are scheduled to play Mladenovic and Garcia.

Australia are targeting an eighth title and first in 45 years, while France are seeking a third, and their first since 2003.

Barty continued when she left off after the "double bagel" of Garcia on Saturday and broke Mladenovic's first service game with a net volley to extend her streak to 15 games this weekend .

Mladenovic held serve to end the Barty run and it became a closer affair before the Australian began forcing errors to break again and take the first set.

Barty's never-say-die attitude was on show in the opening game of the second set when she saved five break points.

