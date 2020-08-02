UrduPoint.com
MLB Boss Says 'no Reason To Quit' As More COVID-19 Cases Hit

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:30 AM

New York, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred vowed Saturday the season would continue even as more COVID-19 positive cases were detected and another game was postponed.

Manfred told ESPN despite 20 positive tests on the Miami Marlins and multiple positives on the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, the campaign would not be stopped.

"We are playing," Manfred said. "I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.

" Rapid test results returned Saturday for the St. Louis Cardinals after two players tested positive earlier for COVID-19 showed an additional player and multiple staff members could be positive as well.

The new positives forced postponement of Saturday's scheduled Cardinals game at Milwaukee and raised doubts about the status of a planned Sunday doubleheader between the clubs, including a game pushed back from Friday.

The Marlins and Phillies have not played since last weekend's completion of their season-opening series in Philadelphia.

