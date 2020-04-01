UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLB Cancels June's Planned Cubs-Cardinals London Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:37 PM

MLB cancels June's planned Cubs-Cardinals London games

Major League Baseball has cancelled a planned June series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic, league officials announced Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Major League Baseball has cancelled a planned June series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic, league officials announced Wednesday.

The long-time National League rivals were to have played June 13-14 at West Ham United's London Stadium.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox staged MLB's first games in Europe at the 2012 Olympic Stadium venue last June.

"The Mitel & MLB Present London Series scheduled for June 13-14 between the Cubs and Cardinals has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic," MLB said in a statement.

The MLB campaign was to have opened last Thursday but has been pushed back to at least the middle of May due to the deadly virus outbreak.

MLB announced last month that planned games in Mexico City and Puerto Rico had been called off.

MLB team owners and players agreed on business plans for staging a shortened 2020 campaign that include playing at neutral sites, before empty stadiums and staging the playoffs in November at a neutral site, likely a warm-weather venue.

Related Topics

Business Europe London Mexico City St. Louis Boston Chicago New York SITE May June November 2020 Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

Stir crazy chef serves up soup for health workers

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches SMS service to provide eme ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.