MLB issues Seattle pitcher Santiago 80-game doping ban

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball on Thursday for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The 33-year-old American left-hander, who played for runner-up Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, was banned after testing positive for external testosterone.

It came a month after Santiago was issued a 10-game suspension by MLB for using grip-enhancing substances, having been found to use a sticky substance to help his pitches.

Santiago was 1-1 with a 3.

42 earned-run average and one save with 30 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

The doping violation will cost Santiago about half of his $700,000 salary.

Santiago said he underwent hormonal replacement therapy at the recommendation of a Puerto Rican physician in 2020, when he did not play and did not think it would have led to a positive testosterone result.

He apologized to the team, fans and his family.

Santiago is in his 10th MLB season with a combined 48-51 record and 4.12 earned-run average with six saves for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Seattle.