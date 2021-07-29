UrduPoint.com
MLB Nationals Game Postponed For Covid-19 Tests, Tracing

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

MLB Nationals game postponed for Covid-19 tests, tracing

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Washington Nationals' baseball game scheduled at Philadelphia on Wednesday was postponed to allow for Covid-19 testing and contact tracing on the club, Major League Baseball announced, amid a reported team outbreak.

The game against the Phillies was moved to Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

The change came a day after the Nationals lost shortstop Trea Turner during the first inning of a game due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

The Washington Post and ESPN reported the Nationals were dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak, saying multiple players and coaches tested positive on Wednesday.

The Post reported that manager Dave Martinez said 12 players and staff in all, including Turner, tested positive and that he thinks one is unvaccinated but that no one is "really, really ill.

" The Nationals, who were World Series champions in 2019, opened the season five days late as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak in late March and early April.

Washington had a team-wide vaccination rate above 85 percent, which allowed the team to relax some Covid-19 health and safety restrictions per league rules.

The Nationals, 46-54, are fourth in the National League East division, ranking four games behind the second-place Phillies and 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets and a playoff spot.

