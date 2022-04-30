UrduPoint.com

MLB Suspends Dodgers Pitcher Bauer For Two Seasons After Assault Allegations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2022 | 08:40 AM

MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Bauer for two seasons after assault allegations

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons on Friday over sexual assault allegations for which he was never criminally charged.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban in a statement, saying an "extensive investigation" by MLB found Bauer violated MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer's career had been in limbo since last July 2, when he was placed on leave in the wake of a California woman's claim that two sexual encounters with Bauer in April and May of 2021 turned violent without her consent.

Bauer immediately said in a Twitter post that he would appeal the suspension.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy," Bauer wrote. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings." Manfred's statement said Bauer was suspended, without pay, effective Friday, for 324 championship season games or two full seasons.

"In accordance with the terms of the Policy, the Commissioner's Office will not issue any further statements at this point in time," the statement said.

All 15 of the those previously suspended under MLB's domestic violence policy have accepted or negotiated suspensions ranging from 15 to 162 games.

Under the policy, players may be suspended despite the absence of criminal charges and only one suspended player, former Atlanta Braves outfielder Hector Olivera, served jail time. Olivera served 10 days of a 90-day sentence on misdemeanor charges.

Bauer was originally placed on paid administrative leave on July 2, 2021, days after his California accuser filed for a temporary restraining order against him.

She alleged he choked her to unconsciousness and then punched her repeatedly in the head.

Bauer denied any wrongdoing, with his attorney and representatives saying all the encounters were entirely consensual.

The temporary restraining order has since been lifted and Los Angeles County prosecutors finally announced in February they would not press charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

Earlier this month, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and against two media outlets over their coverage of the accusations.

Bauer has also denied as "categorically false" another woman's claim, reported last August by the Washington Post, of a similar incident in 2017, when he played for Cleveland.

The Dodgers signed Bauer in 2021 on a three-year deal worth $102 million following his departure from the Cincinnati Reds, where he became the club's first Cy Young Award winner.

The Dodgers paid Bauer $38 million last year, and he was due to make $32 million this season and next season.

The Dodgers said in a statement they cooperated with the probe and were informed of its conclusion.

"Today, we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer and the commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline," the team statement said.

"The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.

"We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began and we fully support MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the commissioner's enforcement of the policy." The team said it would have no other comment pending Bauer's appeal to an independent arbitrator.

The arbitrator can uphold, overturn or reduce the suspension.

In 2014, Alex Rodriguez's 211-game suspension for use and possession of performance-enhancing substances was reduced to 162 games. And in 2012 Ryan Braun's 50-game suspension after a positive dope test was thrown out because the arbitrator found testing protocols were not followed.

Related Topics

Washington Jail Twitter Young Los Angeles Cleveland Cincinnati Atlanta February April May July August Criminals Women 2017 Post Media All From Million

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

8 hours ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

8 hours ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

8 hours ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

8 hours ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.