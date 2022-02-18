MLB union tweaks proposal in 15-minute session

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Major League Baseball and its players union met for only 15 minutes on Thursday without significant progress in a money dispute that has delayed the start of pre-season training camps.

The MLB Players Association made two small tweaks in economic items as the lockout following the expiration of a prior collective bargaining agreement reached its 78th day with no end in sight.

The MLBPA had been asking for all players with two years of service to become eligible for arbitration, but dropped that back to 80% -- still a major jump from the 22% in the prior agreement.

While making that move, the union also raised the size of a pre-arbitration bonus pool request from $100 million to $115 million for 150 top players.

MLB's latest offer is $15 million to 30 top players.

Other major issues dividing the sides include minimum salaries, luxury tax rates and thresholds, a union proposal to have clubs reduce revenue sharing and playoff expansion, with players wanting 12 teams and owners seeking 14.

MLB officials have said reduced revenue sharing would destroy the competitive balance among the 30 MLB clubs.

While they argue over how to split the profits from billions in revenue, the wealthy club owners and players inch closer to the scheduled February 26 start of pre-season games and March 31 opening of the MLB regular season.

Training camps were to have started Wednesday for the most elite players in the US national pastime.

If talks remain unproductive beyond early March, the prospect is small for each team to play a full 162-game schedule in 2022 -- and that comes two years after Covid-19 trimmed the 2020 campaign to 60 games per club.