UrduPoint.com

MLS Bans Portland's Polo After Domestic Violence Claims

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MLS bans Portland's Polo after domestic violence claims

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Portland Timbers wing Andy Polo has been suspended by Major League Soccer following allegations of domestic violence, the club announced Wednesday.

Polo, a 27-year-old striker for the Peruvian national team, will be banned from all team activities pending the results of an MLS investigation into the matter, the team said in a statement.

"The Timbers are aware of the allegations of domestic violence concerning Andy Polo and have notified the league office," the club said.

The league will stay in communication with the Timbers and the MLS Players Association throughout the process.

Polo helped the Timbers reach the 2018 MLS Cup Final, where they lost to Atlanta United.

He has scored two goals and set up five others in 62 matches over four seasons with Portland, but missed most of last season after he suffered a ruptured quadriceps muscle and torn meniscus in his left leg.

Related Topics

Polo Portland Atlanta 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

42 minutes ago
 UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

10 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

10 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

10 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>