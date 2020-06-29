UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLS Has 20 Player Positives Ahead Of Orlando Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

MLS has 20 player positives ahead of Orlando tournament

Major League Soccer confirmed 20 positive player tests for COVID-19 ahead of next week's start of the "MLS is Back Tournament" in Orlando, Florida

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer confirmed 20 positive player tests for COVID-19 ahead of next week's start of the "MLS is Back Tournament" in Orlando, Florida.

In an update announced by the league, MLS said 18 players and six staff members received positive tests prior to travel to Orlando, with 668 players tested since early June.

The league also announced that of 329 people tested on-site upon arrival in Florida, two were positive, both players who had just arrived.

No clubs or players were identified as testing positive. All teams will stay and compete inside a "bubble" at Disney World starting July 8 when Inter Miami meets Orlando City in the World Cup-style tournament opener.

MLS players and staff must take two tests within 24 hours within three days of departure for Orlando and are tested again upon arrival as well as every other day once training begins.

Those testing positive in Orlando are given a clinical assessment and moved to an isolation area in the hotel until they are given medical clearance to return to competition.

While in isolation, players are given follow-up car, including symptom monitoring and more tests. Follow-up tests with those in close contact with someone who tests positive will be conducted.

Related Topics

World Hotel Car Orlando Miami Florida June July All

Recent Stories

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

57 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

2 minutes ago

US Considers Iran's Arrest Warrant for Trump 'Prop ..

2 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

1 hour ago

S.Korea's Ruling Party Takes All But One Chairman ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.