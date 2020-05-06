UrduPoint.com
MLS Says Players May Begins To Train On Outdoor Fields

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:39 PM

Major League Soccer announced on Friday that players will be permitted to conduct individual workouts on outdoor team training fields from next Wednesday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer announced on Friday that players will be permitted to conduct individual workouts on outdoor team training fields from next Wednesday.

The workouts must be compliant with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts, an MLS statement read.

All individual workouts are voluntary and may not be in conflict with local public health official or government policies, it added.

Prior to initiating any individual player workouts, each team must submit to MLS a club-specific plan that outlines how the team will implement health and safety protocols.

These will include restricting facilities to essential staff, sanitizing and disinfection of all equipment after each session and temperature checks.

The league still prohibits access to indoor facilities including locker rooms, team gyms and team training rooms.

MLS suspended the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12 and closed all team facilities.

