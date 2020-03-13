UrduPoint.com
MLS Suspends 2020 Season For 30 Days Due To Corona-virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:31 PM

Major League Soccer (MLS) has suspended all games, effective immediately, for 30 days, the league announced Thursday as it continues to assess the impact of the corona-virus

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer (MLS) has suspended all games, effective immediately, for 30 days, the league announced Thursday as it continues to assess the impact of the corona-virus.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time." The MLS announcement comes in the wake of the NBA suspending its season on Wednesday night. Prior to the suspension of the MLS season, two MLS matches scheduled for March 21 had already been postponed in Seattle and San Jose as measures to contain the corona-virus.

Meanwhile, US Soccer announced that all men's and women's national team games due to be played in March and April have been canceled.

