MLS's Top Two Clash As Revs Meet Cincinnati

Published April 28, 2023

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The top two teams in Major League Soccer clash on Saturday when the New England Revolution host FC Cincinnati at Gillete Stadium.

The clubs have identical records with six wins, two draws and a solitary defeat as they have set the pace in the Eastern Conference.

But New England, who have never won the MLS Cup title, know only too well that regular season performance means little if it isn't followed up in the playoffs - they have won the East five times and claimed the Supporters Shield in 2021 for the best overall regular season record.

Knowing that history, coach Bruce Arena, the former United States national team boss, isn't getting carried away with their positive start to the season.

"You always have to think forward and you have to think where you need to be as you get towards the end of the season. So that's what we're building on. We're not anywhere near where we have to be, but to date we've done well," he said in a conference call.

Arena is also well aware that Cincinnati, despite only joining MLS as an expansion team four years ago, have developed into one of the most effective sides in the league.

The Ohio club's success has been based around the creative play of Argentine attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta who provides the ammunition for the prolific strikers Brandon Vazquez and Brazilian Brenner.

"They've got a really well rounded team and it's not surprising to see the kind of success they've had in the early going," said Arena, whose son Kenny is assistant to Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan.

Cincinnati completed a deal on Wednesday for Brenner to move to Serie A club Udinese in July but he remains available to Noonan in the meantime and is expected to play in Foxborough.

Cincinnati's solitary defeat this season came with their last game on the road, a 5-1 thrashing at new club St.Louis City FC.

The expansion team are in top spot in the Western Conference, level on points with the Seattle Sounders and defending champions Los Angeles FC and continue their campaign at home to Portland on Saturday.

The pair have already met this season, in week three, when St.Louis enjoyed a 2-1 victory in Oregon but coach Bradley Carnell knows that win came against a team that was weakened by early season injuries.

"They had a depleted squad....they will have a real strong line-up with game-changers and difference-makers all over the field. It is going to be an opponent to be reckoned with," he said.

The pressure is growing on Inter Miami's English coach Phil Neville whose team have suffered six straight losses ahead of Saturday's trip to Columbus.

Miami has lost each of their four away games this season, failing to score in any of them while the Crew are unbeaten in their last ten home games.

The Los Angeles Galaxy finally got their first win of the season with their 2-0 victory over Austin last week and are at an Orlando City team who have lost their last three home games.

