MMA Wrestler Meets DG ISPR

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

MMA wrestler meets DG ISPR

Pro Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) wrestler Ahmed Mujtaba aka Wolverine Thursday met Director General Inter Services Public Major General Babar Iftikhar here and expressed his gratitude on the occasion

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pro Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) wrestler Ahmed Mujtaba aka Wolverine Thursday met Director General Inter Services Public Major General Babar Iftikhar here and expressed his gratitude on the occasion.

In a tweet by the MMA superstar fighter, he said he met DG ISPR and was humbled by the encouragement and support.

The ISPR DG presented a souvenir to the victorious fighter who had defeated India's Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in only 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 5th.

He further wrote, "I request our youth to have faith in Allah and follow the principles of hard work and commitment."

