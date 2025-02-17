Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani participates in tent pegging competition at UAF

Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and son of Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has participated in the All-Pakistan Tent Pegging & Equestrian Competition held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and delivered an impressive performance

The spectators enthusiastically cheered for Musa Gilani as he showcased his skills in the thrilling contest. The participants from across Pakistan competed in the event and the audience highly appreciated the matches.

The spectators enthusiastically cheered for Musa Gilani as he showcased his skills in the thrilling contest. The participants from across Pakistan competed in the event and the audience highly appreciated the matches.

The spectators also commended the organizers for hosting a remarkable tournament which successfully highlighted the rich tradition of equestrian sports in the country.

MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani arrived in Faisalabad for a two-day visit and he actively participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of sports and said that today is the fast-paced digital era in which the young people are increasingly leading busy lives due to social media and other modern distractions.

He urged the people especially the young generation to engage themselves in the sports particularly in tent pegging and horse riding because these activities promote both physical and mental health.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is committed to welfare of the youth as well as promotion of sports activities at grass root level across the country.

He said that the PPP is actively working in all provinces and districts to enhance sports facilities so that Pakistani youth could excel not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities.

He said that the party always encouraged the young people to adopt a healthy lifestyle by engaging in morning exercises and sports to stay physically and mentally fit. "Our aim is to see sports grounds filled with young athletes while keeping hospitals empty", he added.

He also expressed excitement for the final matches scheduled to be held on Wednesday and assured that the spectators would witness a thrilling display of tent pegging skills.

He was also confident to deliver outstanding performances by participating in equestrian contest on next day.

