Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Super Rugby newcomers Moana Pasifika's long-awaited debut was postponed for a second time on Tuesday because of safety concerns for players recovering from Covid-19.

The team, one of two new Pacific island entries to this year's competition alongside Fijian Drua, were ordered to isolate earlier this month after several players tested positive for the virus.

That forced Moana's first-round match against Auckland Blues last weekend to be postponed but there were hopes they would take to the field against Waikato Chiefs on Sunday.

New Zealand Rugby said Tuesday that Super Rugby's medical advisory panel had decided there was not enough recovery time for players hit by the virus, meaning the debut has been put on ice again.

NZR head of tournaments Cameron Good said there was no other option.

"Everyone wants to see Moana Pasifika out on the field, and we explored every possibility to make that happen," he said.

"However, we were not willing to compromise player safety and wellbeing."Revised dates for the team's matches have not been set but Good said New Zealand Rugby were committed to staging them.

Fijian Drua had a rude introduction to the southern hemisphere tournament, crashing 40-10 to the NSW Waratahs in Sydney last Friday.