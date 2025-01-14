Open Menu

Mock Exercise Conducted At Multan Cricket Stadium Ahead Of Pakistan-West Indies Test Series

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2025 | 10:51 PM

Multan Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a large-scale mock exercise at Multan Cricket Stadium to ensure preparedness for any emergency situation during the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and West Indies

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Multan Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a large-scale mock exercise at Multan Cricket Stadium to ensure preparedness for any emergency situation during the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and West Indies.

The exercise was led by SP Sadar Division, Shamsuddin, with participation from DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Rao Tariq Pervez, SHO Makhdoom Rasheed Hashmat Bilal, and other senior officers. Key agencies involved included the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Rescue 1122.

The Primary objective of this comprehensive drill was to ensure an immediate and effective response to potential threats, such as terrorism, public disorder, or other emergencies. The exercise featured thorough security checks at entry and exit points, advanced surveillance with modern equipment, and the provision of alternative routes for public convenience.

Emergency response teams practiced delivering immediate medical aid to simulated casualties, while the traffic police implemented a special plan to manage vehicular flow around the stadium.

Each participating organization demonstrated exceptional coordination and readiness to maintain stadium security and public safety.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Shamsuddin emphasized that these measures are being taken to provide cricket enthusiasts with a secure environment. He urged the public to report any suspicious activity promptly so that authorities could take swift action. He also praised the high level of inter-agency cooperation in preparing for the cricket matches.

Concluding the exercise, officials expressed satisfaction with the outcome and reaffirmed their commitment to delivering foolproof security during the event.

The spokesperson for Multan Police reiterated that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful series, promising an unparalleled security arrangement for players and fans alike.

