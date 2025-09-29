Mock trophy, real backlash: India faces global heat over unsporting conduct

Millions of cricket fans around the world have voiced frustration and disbelief over what they describe as the “unsporting and arrogant” behaviour of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its national team, whose actions during and after the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai have cast a dark shadow over the sport’s image

The controversy began on September 14, when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, after defeating Pakistan in a group-stage clash, dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces, even referencing Pak-India war clashes. Cricket experts and commentators across the globe immediately criticised the remarks, warning that dragging military references into the sporting arena politicises cricket and risks inflaming nationalist tensions. “Sport should unite people, not divide them,” said one British analyst on Sky Sports, noting that cricket has always prided itself on being a gentleman’s game.

That rhetoric was only the beginning. The real storm erupted after the final in Dubai, when India defeated Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup but refused to participate in the traditional post-match ceremony. Instead of sharing the stage with runners-up Pakistan and the tournament officials, the Indian players locked themselves in their dressing room for an extended period, avoiding handshakes and declining to appear for photographs.

The situation worsened during the official prize-giving ceremony, where Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. Eyewitnesses reported tense scenes as Naqvi, standing ready with the cup, insisted on presenting it himself, while Indian players simply stood their ground. With the standoff unresolved, organisers eventually removed the trophy, leaving the winners standing awkwardly on the podium without silverware.

Images of the bizarre spectacle — Indian cricketers celebrating without a trophy, some even hoisting an “imaginary cup” in mock fashion — spread rapidly on social media, sparking outrage. Fans and experts alike condemned the behaviour as childish, disrespectful, and destructive to the game’s integrity.

Prominent journalist Dr Nauman Niaz was blunt in his assessment, writing on X: “Trophies don’t make you champions; grace and poise do. India’s conduct warrants suspension. Their refusal to accept the trophy is a disgrace to cricket.” Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif went further, declaring India’s actions “an ugly day for cricket". He added that in any other professional sport, such refusal would have led to immediate suspension, though he expressed doubts about accountability given the number of Indians holding senior positions in the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Reactions poured in from beyond Pakistan. Neutral commentators, human rights activists, and even foreign coaches joined the chorus of disapproval. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson described India’s move as “ridiculous", arguing that the episode made them “a laughing stock rather than humiliating Pakistan". Pakistan’s captain, Salman Agha, who had earlier accepted his team’s runner-up medals and cheque with dignity, also lamented the unprecedented conduct. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen such behaviour in cricket,” he said. “If you refuse to take the trophy from the ACC president, how will you receive it? It is detrimental to the spirit of cricket.”

For many, the incident confirmed a troubling trend of politicisation in Indian cricket. Critics point out that the BCCI, the world’s wealthiest cricket board, has often flexed its financial muscle to dictate terms at the international level. But Sunday’s trophy snub, they argue, crossed a line by openly undermining the Asian Cricket Council and disrespecting the sport’s traditions. “This was not just arrogance — it was a calculated snub,” said a senior analyst on ESPNcricinfo. “It showed contempt not just for Pakistan but for cricket governance itself.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s dignified conduct during the ceremony drew quiet praise. Players lined up to receive their medals, with captain Salman Agha posing for photographs with Naqvi despite the disappointment of defeat. That contrast only deepened the sense of unease over India’s behaviour, as fans noted that the losing side had upheld sportsmanship while the winners chose defiance.

The backlash is unlikely to subside soon. Already, calls are growing for the ICC to take disciplinary action, though few expect meaningful consequences given India’s influence in the organisation. Rashid Latif pointed out that with ICC’s chairman, CEO, CFO, and heads of key departments all hailing from India, any move to sanction the team would be politically fraught.

Still, the symbolic damage may be lasting. Commentators warn that India’s refusal to accept the trophy risks normalising disrespectful behaviour, particularly for younger players and fans. “Cricket’s beauty lies in its tradition of respect — for opponents, for officials, and for the game itself,” wrote one columnist in The Guardian. “If India sets a precedent of politicising ceremonies and mocking the organisers, it threatens the very spirit that makes cricket more than just a sport.”

For now, what should have been a celebration of cricket’s oldest rivalry has become a case study in how arrogance and politics can eclipse sportsmanship. While India left Dubai without physically touching the Asia Cup trophy, observers argue that it is their reputation that suffered the heaviest loss.