Modern day pandemic revive trend of playing old traditional games

The modern day corona virus pandemic lockdown affecting thousands of people in different ways has revived the trend of playing old games among families and friends keeping them busy while staying at home for their safety purpose

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The modern day corona virus pandemic lockdown affecting thousands of people in different ways has revived the trend of playing old games among families and friends keeping them busy while staying at home for their safety purpose.

The traditional games like Ludo, Carrom board and many others once lost attraction due to the trend of mobile games isolating the people through keeping them more busy and self-centered.

However, now these games have become a quarantine and lockdown sensation during these days.

"My whole family stay together at evening time and play ludo since closure of our offices and schools and finding leisure to spend quality time with our family members", Atif Malal, who works at a private software company said.

"Not only my sisters and brothers but my mother also participate in this game with us on a daily basis".

Amina Farrukh, a working woman said, "the lockdown although affected our income, lifestyle but at the same time boosted family reunions and strengthened bondings which we were lacking earlier".

"For the first time, we all family members have spent a lot of time together and had an opportunity to play games.

We all love to play Carrom board together at evening time to beat the boredom", she said.

It has been observed that the record games apps have been downloaded by the users during the lockdown period while the physical activities and games like badminton, cycling etc have also witnessed increase.

Shagufta Shahid, a mother of three children, said, "This is the perfect time when we can instill positive habits among our children by teaching them to offer prayers regularly and abstain their bad habits".

"We are following a routine of keeping our children engaged in offering prayers, study and also allow them to play games in evening time. My husband bought ludo for us and we all love to play it", she said.

Ikram Butt, who is a retailer of stationary said, he has observed a large number of people buying ludo and Carrom board even before the month of Ramazan.

He said these were the items which were rarely sold earlier in the shop but this time we have to restock these for many times due to increased selling.