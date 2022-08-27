UrduPoint.com

Modern Tennis Courts To Play Key Role In Sport Development: SBP DG

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2022 got underway at state-of-the-art five tennis courts, under the aegis of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP), here on Saturday

Former Davis Cupper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik and other notable sports figures were also present. The final of the 5-day Punjab Open Tennis Championship will be played on August 30 at the same venue.

SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that it was for the first time that a major tennis championship was being organised at newly-built state-of-the-art tennis courts. "We are quite upbeat that these modern courts, which are equipped with all modern facilities, will play a key role in further promotion of tennis across the province," he added.

He said that around 150 male and female tennis players from all parts of the province are participating in the high-profile tennis championship. "The championship is being contested in various age group categories including men's singles, boys U-18, girls U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6," he informed.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports Board Punjab is taking all effective measures to improve sports infrastructure throughout the province.

"The state-of-the-art tennis courts can help a lot in the development of tennis at junior level and provide fresh and promising tennis players to the country," he added.

Following are results: Men's Singles Pre-Quarters Heera Ashiq beat Shahrukh Hussain 8-0 Imran Bhatti beat Hassan Kamran 8-0 Hamza beat Kamran Qureshi 8-2 Bilal Asim beat Abdul Saboor 8-0 Sikandar Hayat beat Aakif Hussain 8-0 Ahmad Waqas Basit beat M Faisal 8-1 Abdullah Adnan beat Saif ul Aziz 8-2 Boys U-18 Quarterfinals Hamza Jawad beat Around Raza 6-0 Abu Bakar Khalil beat Zain Saeed 6-1 Men's Singles 1st Round: Shahrukh Hussain beat Mohammad Akash 8-2 Hassan Riaz beat Farhan Qureshi 8-3 Rana Humayun beat Syed Shams ud Din 8-0 Saif ul Aziz beat Zain Butt 8-3 Amza Jawad beat Waqar Younis 8-1 Bilala Asim beat Ahmad Khan 8-0 Aakif Hussain beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2 Sikander Hayyat beat Syed Mohammad Mekaeel 8-1 Ahmad Waqas Basit beat Ahmad Adnan 8-5 Boys U-18 1st round: Raahim Khan beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2Zain Saeed beat Mohammad Safin Khan 6-4Abu Bakar Talha beat M Hammad Shahi.

