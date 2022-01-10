Modeste strikes again as Cologne win at Hertha Berlin

Berlin, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :French forward Anthony Modeste claimed his fourth goal in three Bundesliga games as Cologne climbed the table with a 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Modeste headed home a cross from fellow striker Mark Uth at Berlin's Olympic Stadium to give Cologne an early lead.

Slovakian midfielder Ondrej Duda then doubled Cologne's lead four minutes later when he smashed home from the edge of the area.

Hertha midfielder Vladimir Darida clawed a goal back by drilling in a free-kick at the start of the second half.

Cologne substitute Jan Thielmann sealed victory in added time by winning the ball off Darida, rounding Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow and firing into the empty net.

Modeste, a cult hero with Cologne fans, has scored 12 goals in 18 league games this season, putting him fourth on the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, behind only Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The win lifted Cologne to sixth in the table, while Hertha drop to 12th, just three points above the relegation play-off place.

With nine members of their squad sidelined by Covid, league leaders Bayern lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Their lead was cut to six points on Saturday when second-placed Dortmund staged a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down with 20 minutes to play, winning 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Later Sunday, hosts Bochum piled more misery on Wolfsburg who lost 1-0 and suffered their eighth straight defeat in all competitions.

A second-half header by Bochum's Serbian midfielder Milos Pantovic sealed their win which intensifies pressure on Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt.

The 39-year-old replaced his sacked predecessor Mark van Bommel in late October and made a flying start by winning his first three games, but has since lost his last six league matches.

Bochum are 11th, three places above Wolfsburg who remain just two points from the bottom three places.