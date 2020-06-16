UrduPoint.com
Modi Govt Doesn't Want Pakistan To Prosper In Sports: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:25 PM

The Pak-India bilateral cricket series whether it's of the sighted or visually-impaired players, has always been a victim of the Narendra Modi led Indian government, who doesn't want Pakistan to prosper in sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pak-India bilateral cricket series whether it's of the sighted or visually-impaired players, has always been a victim of the Narendra Modi led Indian government, who doesn't want Pakistan to prosper in sports.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said we had a mutual understanding with our Indian counterpart in 2011 for playing bilateral series between both the countries on regular basis.

"According to the understanding India was to tour Pakistan once a year for the series and vice versa. We had some good series for two to three years in the beginning until the Narendra Modi government came to power," he told APP.

Sultran said Modi doesn't want to see cricket happening between India and Pakistan. "We have good relations with our Indian counterpart. Our series were going well and was getting good coverage in the media. But later when the Indian Blind Cricket Council requested for permission from their government for the series, they neither allowed nor declined.

The lingered on the application just to end the series time limit," he said.

He said the procedures and SOPs for both (sighted and visually-impaired teams) were the same for tours. "Pakistan government has always encouraged us for the series whenever we have requested for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Indian team's visit or Pakistan's tour to India," he said.

Pakistan toured India in 1998, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017 while India toured Pakistan in 2004, 2006, 2011 and 2014. "India did not visit Pakistan for the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup as they were denied NOC from the Indian government. This resulted in shifting of the final from Lahore to Sharjah," he said.

He said people of India and Pakistan want to see Pak-India cricket series, but the brutal policies of the Modi government had put an end to the sports activities between both nations.

