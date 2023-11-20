(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the trophy to the Australian captain with a heavy heart, turned without shaking hands, and left without a word.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) After the worst defeat of his team in the World Cup final at the hands of Australia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi forgot the etiquette of hosting.

At the conclusion of the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to present the trophy to the victorious Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Surprised by the Indian Prime Minister's move, Pat Cummins held the trophy in his hand, while Narendra Modi walked away with his back turned, witnessing the trophy being taken away without a handshake.

A video of the Indian Prime Minister's sarcastic behavior with the Australian captain went viral on social media.

Social media users expressed that such behavior was expected from Narendra Modi, considering his status as a hero to Hindu extremists and a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His conduct has brought shame to India on the global stage.