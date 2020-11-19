UrduPoint.com
Moeen Ali Appreciates England’s Decision Of Touring Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:47 PM

Moeen Ali appreciates England’s decision of touring Pakistan

The English all-rounder says that teams of Pakistan and West Indies helped England cricket massively by visiting it during Covid-19 situation.

Cape Town: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) English All rounder Moeeen Ali appreciated and welcomed England’s decision to tour Pakistan next year in Oct.

The all rounder termed it as “massive moment for cricket.

“I appreciate and welcome England’s decision of tour Pakistan for two T20 matches,” said Moeen Ali in a conference call from Cape Town, South Africa.

“It’s great,” said the player.

“It was an amazing experience to pay the PSL after not being there for so long,” he further said.

Moeen Ali also said that they could not wait to go there in the future, pointing out that it was great moment as cricket was going forward.

He also appreciated Pakistan for helping England cricket during Covid-19 pandemic.

Moeen played for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five group-stage earlier this year. He couldn’t return for playoffs last week as England is in South Africa for limited-over series.

He said: “Teams of West Indies and Pakistan helped England massively as they visited England during Covid-19 situation,” said the player, adding that they experienced bubble thing when cricket was on the edge.

“I believe it’s right we go back after such a long time for the game itself and for Pakistan and cricket in the country,” he added.

England will play two T20Is on October 14 and 15 at National Stadium in their first visit to Pakistan since 2005.

