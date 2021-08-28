Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia, Sadia in Tenpin Bowling semis

Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia and Sadia have reached in the Deaf Women event semifinals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia and Sadia have reached in the Deaf Women event semifinals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the Deaf Women quarter finals event; Moeeza got first position with 180 points, Zahida obtained 2nd position with 156 points while Farhia with 154 points and Sadia Raheel with 147 points secured third and fourth position respectively.

The semi finals would be played on Sunday while final on August 30 (Monday). The concluding ceremony of the Championship would take place after the finals in which Trophies, Cash Award and certificates will be awarded to the players.

The Championship was being played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.