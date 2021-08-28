UrduPoint.com

Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia, Sadia In Tenpin Bowling Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:08 PM

Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia, Sadia in Tenpin Bowling semis

Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia and Sadia have reached in the Deaf Women event semifinals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia and Sadia have reached in the Deaf Women event semifinals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the Deaf Women quarter finals event; Moeeza got first position with 180 points, Zahida obtained 2nd position with 156 points while Farhia with 154 points and Sadia Raheel with 147 points secured third and fourth position respectively.

The semi finals would be played on Sunday while final on August 30 (Monday). The concluding ceremony of the Championship would take place after the finals in which Trophies, Cash Award and certificates will be awarded to the players.

The Championship was being played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi August Women Sunday Event

Recent Stories

PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

5 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

9 seconds ago
 Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

11 seconds ago
 Man held with liquor in sargodha

Man held with liquor in sargodha

13 seconds ago
 Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over ..

Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over Deadly Blasts in Ammunition D ..

14 seconds ago
 Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's prio ..

Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's priority: Qureshi

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.