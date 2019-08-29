Mohammad Abbas back to Pakistan after being recalled

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas is hoping to return to Leicestershire next season

The Test bowler is back to Pakistan after being recalled to begin preparation for a heavy schedule of international cricket, including Tests against Sri Lanka, Australia and Bangladesh.

But Abbas, who took 29 wickets in nine Specsavers County Championship matches this season, to add to 50 in ten taken last season, said he would very much like to spearhead the Foxes' seam attack again in 2020.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Leicestershire, the team and management have been very good with me," said the 29-year-old.

"This season hasn't been quite as good as last season, the weather hasn't been quite as good for swing and seam - and reverse swing - as it was last year," he said quoted by The Cricketer.

"It has been a bit frustrating, because there have been a couple of drawn matches we came close to winning, which would have made a big difference. But I feel there is a lot of talent in the dressing room," Abbas said.

"I look at young Leicestershire players like Hassan Azad, he has a lot of ability and is very patient, he could go on and play international cricket.

"Pakistan have Test matches in England next year so although nothing has been confirmed, hopefully I will come back to Leicestershire. Let's see what happens."Pakistan are due to play three Tests in England in 2020, between July 30 and August 24. Leicestershire played only one championship match (at Durham) during that period this season, although next season's schedule has yet to be confirmed.