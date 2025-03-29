Mohammad Abbas Breaks Four-year-old Record Against Visitors In First Pak Vs. NZ ODI
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2025 | 02:29 PM
Mohammad Abbas becomes first player to score a half-century on ODI debut in just 24 balls, surpassing the previous record held by India’s Krunal Pandya, who had scored a half-century in 26 balls against England in 2021.
NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) New Zealand’s middle-order batter Mohammad Abbas, son of former Pakistan first-class cricketer Azhar Abbas, made his ODI debut against Pakistan and shattered a four-year-old record with his brilliant batting performance on Saturday (today).
Alongside Krunal Pandya, West Indies’ Alick Athanaze had also registered a 26-ball half-century against the UAE in 2023.
India’s Ishan Kishan had scored a half-century in 33 balls on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2021.
Mohammad Abbas scored 52 runs off 26 balls as he hit 3 fours and 3 sixes. His father, Azhar Abbas, expressed his happiness, saying,
"I am proud that my son made his debut against Pakistan,".
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI match at Napier ground. The New Zealand had set the target of 344 for nine wicekts in 50 overs.
