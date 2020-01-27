UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali Wins Chess C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Mohammad Ali clinched the National Twin City FIDE Rated Chess Championship title played here at the Golf Club, Lake view Park

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali clinched the National Twin City FIDE Rated Chess Championship title played here at the Golf Club, Lake view Park.

Asian Amateur Champion Amin Malik bagged the second position while Khalji took the third spot.

Amin Malik who is also the Vice President of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) congratulated the players and said all top rated players participated in the tournament.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top 10 players and the best performing players would be picked for the Pakistan team for international events.

He said holding the championship was a great success for CFP.

"I have been playing chess for the last thirty years but for the first time in the history of Pakistan, so many players featured in the championship," he said.

More than 100 youngsters, women and men from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad participated in the tournament.

"CFP will continue its efforts to promote chess in the country," he said.

