UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Amir Asks People To Stop Spreading Fake News About His Comeback

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

Mohammad Amir asks people to stop spreading fake news about his comeback

The pacer says that he will be available for the nation team once the current managements leaves.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has asked the people to stop spreading fake news about his comeback to international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old player made it clear that he would be available for international cricket soon after this management left.

He wrote: “I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. so please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story,”.

Mohammad Amir had earlier announced his comeback to international cricket and his availability for national team in an interview.

In Sept 2020, the pacer played for Pakistan against England in a T20I fixture at Manchester but he surprised everyone including his fans and friends by announcing his retirement from international cricket. In fact, Amir had reservations with the current team management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Twitter Manchester Mohammad Amir 2020 From Coach

Recent Stories

Domestic Cricketer of the Year Kamran Ghulam thril ..

7 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific offers 25kg free baggage allowance fo ..

9 minutes ago

India may withdraw from 2021 Asia Cup

23 minutes ago

Over half a million to undergo COVID-19 testing in ..

30 minutes ago

S. Korean president says to achieve faster herd im ..

30 minutes ago

Mongolia records 9 new COVID-19 cases

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.