Mohammad Amir asks people to stop spreading fake news about his comeback

The pacer says that he will be available for the nation team once the current managements leaves.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has asked the people to stop spreading fake news about his comeback to international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old player made it clear that he would be available for international cricket soon after this management left.

He wrote: “I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. so please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story,”.

Mohammad Amir had earlier announced his comeback to international cricket and his availability for national team in an interview.

In Sept 2020, the pacer played for Pakistan against England in a T20I fixture at Manchester but he surprised everyone including his fans and friends by announcing his retirement from international cricket. In fact, Amir had reservations with the current team management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.