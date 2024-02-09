Open Menu

Mohammad Amir Expresses Concerns Over Delay In Elections Results

Published February 09, 2024 | 01:36 PM

The 31 years old player says the PTI is leading in the preliminary results across Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Mohammad Amir, the former national team fast bowler, has voiced his concerns regarding the delay in the announcement of the general election results.

Taking to the social media platform X (Twitter), the 31-year-old expressed, "PTI is leading in the preliminary results across Pakistan! Nonetheless, the abrupt halt in the voting results is worrisome. Transparency is fundamental to the democratic process. Await updates and hope for a just resolution."

The mobile and internet services remained inactive nationwide, posing challenges for both candidates and voters.

The unveiling of election results continues across the country. As per the unofficial and preliminary results of the National Assembly, PTI-backed independent candidates have secured 29 seats, followed by 18 seats won by the Muslim League (N), and 11 seats by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

It's worth noting that the country is in the process of revealing the election outcomes post-polling, with only a handful of unofficial and provisional results from certain National Assembly Constituencies made public. Polling for the general elections persisted from 8 am to 5 pm, witnessing significant voter turnout.

