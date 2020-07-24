UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Amir, Imran Depart For England To Joint Pakistan Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:41 PM

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint Pakistan Team

Both players who tested negative for Coronavirus twice will reach Manchester via Dubai and then move to Derby.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran departed for England to join Pakistan national team touring England to play upcoming series here on Friday.

Muhammad Amir and Mohammad Imran tested negative for novel coronavirus twice. Both would reach Manchester via Dubai and then move to Derby.

The left-arm pacer would be in action against England in three Twenty20 Internationals, scheduled on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

The T20Is would be played after three-match Test series starting from August 5.

According to revised Covid-19 regulations, Imran was categorized as a low risk after having recovered from the virus. He would be integrated with the national side after one negative test while Amir would remain in self-isolation until he returned two negative tests.

Pakistan verses England series would start from August 5 in the UK and there would be no spectators due to Coronavirus.

