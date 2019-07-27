Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

After getting the “Spouse Visa” he would become eligible to utilize the facilities there.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir has brightened up his chances of becoming a British National.

Amir, 27, announced his retirement from test cricket yesterday and plans to focus only on limited overs cricket now. news of Amir planning to retire from international cricket has surfaced in the past as well. He married a British citizen, Narjis, in September 2016.

The pacer had submitted an application for “Spouse Visa”, by which he can live in UK for two and a half years, and can get the visa extended for the same duration later on.

After getting the Spouse Visa, Amir would become eligible to work there and utilize various other opportunities.

After getting the permanent residence, he could also apply for British passport, which will enable him to a have a bright prospect in the future to become a British Citizen.

He is also looking to buy a home in London.

It is still unclear if Amir has received this visa or not, because in the past he had served his time in a British jail for spot fixing. But afterwards he had been to England at a number of occasions to play cricket and has also participated in the recently concluded World Cup.

Amir’s fellow players had known for a long time that the pacer was no longer interested in representing his country and he in fact wants to become a freelance cricketer and wants to play leagues in UK and other parts of the world. However he did not tell anyone during the mega event that he will immediately retire from the longest format of the game.

Sources have also told that Pakistan is likely to play next series in United Arab Emirates, Amir knew that he is not much successful on these pitches so took the decision of retirement before the tour.