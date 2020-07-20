Mohammad Amir is ready for England Tour

(@fidahassanain)

The player has earlier apologized to join England Tour just because of his second child’s birth and now he is available as his daughter is born.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was ready to joint Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England, the sources said here on Monday.

The sources said that Mohammad Amir, 28-year old had earlier apologized to tour England due to birth of his second child but now he was available as his daughter was born.

According to the schedule, Pakistan would play three tests and as many T20Is against England. The first Test will be played from August 5 to 9, second from August 13 to 17 and third from August 21 to 25. The T20Is were scheduled on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

Mohammad Amir, if selected by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), would feature in Twenty20 Internationals only since he got retirement from the red-ball cricket.