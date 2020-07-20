UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Amir Is Ready For England Tour

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:26 PM

Mohammad Amir is ready for England Tour

The player has earlier apologized to join England Tour just because of his second child’s birth and now he is available as his daughter is born.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was ready to joint Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England, the sources said here on Monday.

The sources said that Mohammad Amir, 28-year old had earlier apologized to tour England due to birth of his second child but now he was available as his daughter was born.

According to the schedule, Pakistan would play three tests and as many T20Is against England. The first Test will be played from August 5 to 9, second from August 13 to 17 and third from August 21 to 25. The T20Is were scheduled on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

Mohammad Amir, if selected by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), would feature in Twenty20 Internationals only since he got retirement from the red-ball cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohammad Amir August September National University From

Recent Stories

NAB court once again adjourns hearing of the case ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Kuwaiti ..

46 minutes ago

Dual nationality of SAPMs, Advisers is likely to b ..

55 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p - A Popular Choice Amongst On-ground Co ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to extend all out cooperation to overseas ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5599 deaths with 265083 cases of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.