UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Amir Joins English County Team Gloucestershire

Sameer Tahir Published June 17, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir will make his return to T20 county cricket after 3 years.

Gloucestershire, an English county team, has recruited former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the remainder of the T20 Blast campaign.

Amir has been signed as a replacement for Naseem Shah, a fellow countryman.

Naseem Shah, the young Pakistani pacer, has stated that he will be unavailable owing to obligations at home.

The 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler will be available for selection for Gloucestershire County's final T20 Vitality Blast matches, according to a statement from the county.

Steve Snell, Gloucestershire Cricket Performance Director, said the team is happy to have Amir back and hopes that his expertise will help the county in the T20 blast campaign.

Steve Snell further said, “He’s a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the blast will be invaluable. He has spent a lot of time with us this season and he knows the environment well, so for him to join us at this time will greatly help as we look to kick on for the second half of the T20 Blast campaign.”

This will be Amir's first appearance in the T20 tournament since 2019, when he played for Essex.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Young Mohammad Amir 2019 National University From

Recent Stories

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted ..

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital

28 minutes ago
 US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

12 hours ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.