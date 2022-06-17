Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir will make his return to T20 county cricket after 3 years.

Gloucestershire, an English county team, has recruited former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the remainder of the T20 Blast campaign.

Amir has been signed as a replacement for Naseem Shah, a fellow countryman.

Naseem Shah, the young Pakistani pacer, has stated that he will be unavailable owing to obligations at home.

The 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler will be available for selection for Gloucestershire County's final T20 Vitality Blast matches, according to a statement from the county.

Steve Snell, Gloucestershire Cricket Performance Director, said the team is happy to have Amir back and hopes that his expertise will help the county in the T20 blast campaign.

Steve Snell further said, “He’s a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the blast will be invaluable. He has spent a lot of time with us this season and he knows the environment well, so for him to join us at this time will greatly help as we look to kick on for the second half of the T20 Blast campaign.”

This will be Amir's first appearance in the T20 tournament since 2019, when he played for Essex.