Mohammad Amir Joins Pakistan Squad In England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:29 PM

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has also cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing both Covid-19 tests here on Thursday.

Amir left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK government’s guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England. As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday.

He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course.

More Stories From Sports

