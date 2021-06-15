UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Amir Khan Will Not Play Today’s Match Against Karachi Kings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:21 PM

Mohammad Amir Khan will not play today’s match against Karachi Kings

The bowler of Peshawar Zalmi is out because the doctors have asked the player for rest due to wrist fracture.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Mohammad Amir Khan, the bowler who was representing Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6, has been ruled out.

He is out due to wrist fracture.

The 19-year old emerging bowler has got injured during the practice sessioin.

The doctors asked him for rest after X-ray confirmed the facture.

It may be mentioned here that Peshawar Zalmi are due to take on defending champions Karachi Kings at 11: 00 pm today.

Related Topics

Injured Pakistan Super League Mohammad Amir May Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Houlihan banned for four years, blames positive te ..

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

1 minute ago

Admin to establish more Covid vaccination centers ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Prime Minister Survives No-Confidence Vot ..

1 minute ago

First pre-monsoon rains likely to begin in Sindh o ..

7 minutes ago

PSL 6: Faf du Plessis will not play today’s matc ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.