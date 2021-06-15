Mohammad Amir Khan Will Not Play Today’s Match Against Karachi Kings
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:21 PM
The bowler of Peshawar Zalmi is out because the doctors have asked the player for rest due to wrist fracture.
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Mohammad Amir Khan, the bowler who was representing Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6, has been ruled out.
He is out due to wrist fracture.
The 19-year old emerging bowler has got injured during the practice sessioin.
The doctors asked him for rest after X-ray confirmed the facture.
It may be mentioned here that Peshawar Zalmi are due to take on defending champions Karachi Kings at 11: 00 pm today.