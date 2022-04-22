UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Amir Signs Up With Gloucestershire For Red-ball Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published April 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Mohammad Amir signs up with Gloucestershire for red-ball cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is returning to the red-ball cricket as he has signed a short-term deal with Gloucestershire to play three matches in the ongoing County Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is returning to the red-ball cricket as he has signed a short-term deal with Gloucestershire to play three matches in the ongoing County Championship.

The 30-year-old will replace young Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, who suffered a shoulder injury, website www.crictracker.com reported on Friday.

Naseem has been ruled out until the start of the T20 Blast. Amir reached England on Thursday and joined the squad in Manchester. The left-arm pacer last played a red-ball game in August 2019 for Essex. Since then, he has preferred playing mostly in the leagues across the world having retired from international format already.

Gloucestershire's performance director Steve Snell was delighted to sign a quality bowler like Mohammad Amir for the side. He felt that the left-arm pacer's international experience will certainly help Gloucestershire and would be a great addition to the squad. At the same time, the County side will also assist injured Naseem Shah in regaining his full fitness to make sure he is available for the T20 Blast.

"We are delighted to have signed a bowler of Amir's caliber. We will sadly be without Naseem for a few weeks due to injury and while we help him get back to full fitness, Amir will provide us with quality and international experience in our seam attack for what is a strong first-division competition.

"Amir fits the bill perfectly for what we need and we're confident he will be a great addition to the squad for those three matches. He has indicated his hunger and desire to make pivotal contributions during his time with us and we look forward to making him feel welcome in Bristol with Gloucestershire," Snell said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir is excited after signing up with Gloucestershire County and looking forward to making his comeback in first-class cricket.

"The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can't wait to get going with Gloucestershire. I love playing in English conditions and I'm feeling really good, so I hope I can perform well for the team," Amir said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Attack T20 World Young Same Bristol Manchester Mohammad Amir August 2019 National University From Love

Recent Stories

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

3 minutes ago
 Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year br ..

Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year break

3 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

3 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Se ..

Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Sensing Satellite in 2023 - Top ..

4 minutes ago
 ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods ..

ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods provided for fire hit village ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.