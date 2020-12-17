UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Amir Took Indefinite Break From International Cricket: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:18 PM

Mohammad Amir took indefinite break from international cricket: Sources

The pacer was heart-broken after his exclusion from the national squad for New Zealand and had serious reservations about the team management.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Mohammad Amir, fast bowler, took an indefinite break from international cricket after reservations with the national team management, the sources said on Thursday.

The pacer was disappointed after he was not included in the tour to New Zealand.

Amir did not speak but he was annoyed and disturbed after his exclusion from the squad.

Last year in July, Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing workload concerns but he had vowed to play white ball cricket for Pakistan.

His career is remarkable with great achievements in 36 matches as he bagged 119 scalps after his debut against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Amir played 61 ODIs, 50 T20I and took 81 and 59 wickets respectively.

He faced huge criticism after he opened up about his retirement from Test cricket during an interview to a news organization.

Talking to a reporter, Amir said that workload management led him to take this decision.

“Fitness issue was a serious issue for me and our physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon knows that I was at top of the list in treatment during England tour in 2018. I would have retired from international cricket by now if I had played all formats,” he stated.

The left-armer claimed 11 wickets in 10 matches during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, where his side Galle Gladiators played the final.

