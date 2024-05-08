Open Menu

Mohammad Amir’s Participation In T20I Series Against Ireland, England Hangs In Balance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2024 | 02:49 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir could not travel with the Pakistan cricket team due to visa delay, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that his participation in the upcoming series is in doubt as no clarification has been given yet regarding the left-arm player’s visa status.

The 32-year-old Amir made a comeback to international cricket last month during the home T20 series against New Zealand after a four-year absence.

He participated in four matches. He was included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 series against Ireland and England, announced earlier this month.

Mohammad Amir had become a permanent resident of Britain due to his marriage to British citizen Narjis Khan in 2018.

They had previously toured Ireland in 2018, but he hasn’t been granted a visa this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in constant communication with Cricket Ireland, as the board believes it is the responsibility of hosts to ensure timely implementation of visas.

Pakistan’s management member Mohammad Yousuf also faced visa delays but received it in time to travel with the team.

Both PCB and Amir continued to wait for the visas as the Pakistani squad is expected to land in Dublin early Wednesday morning.

They will play all three T20 matches there.

After the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour to Ireland, they will head to Britain for a T20I series consisting of four matches before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024.

