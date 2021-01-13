UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Amir’s Statement Really Disappointing, Says Waqar Younis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Mohammad Amir’s statement really disappointing, says Waqar Younis

The Men’s  bowling coach says he is one of those who fought for Amir’s return but the way he left the international cricket is really disappointing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Waqar Younis, Pakistan men’s team bowling coach, felt disappointment over statement of pacer Mohammad Amir about him.

Waqar Younis said that he was one of those who fought for his return but it really unfortunate how the things had taken place.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Wednesday.

“It’s really disappointing for me to hear what Mohammad Amir said about me,” said the 49-year-old coach. He said it was very unfortunate how the 28-year-old Amir exited from international cricket.

“ His statements have made me disappointed. The ways he left international cricket is also really disappointing,” said Waqar Younis.

He also said: “I’m one of those who advocated his return to international cricket. I fought with everyone for his return back then. It was unfortunate how things went,”.

Men’s team management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis has the last chance to prove themselves in the series against South Africa.

According to Waqar, just like players’ performance, coaching is also performance-based going forward.

He stated:“If a batsman doesn’t perform, he goes back to domestic cricket. The same goes for coaching, further opportunity will be provided if you do well,” .

He further said:“It was good to meet with the cricket committee and talk extensively on cricketing matters,”.

Regarding bowlers’ performance on the tour of New Zealand, Waqar was satisfied as the circumstances did not allow them to prepare the players in a more complete way.

“I am satisfied with our bowlers’ performance as the tour was tough. We competed in the first while there were dropped catches in the second Test. We will perform better against South Africa and there’s no need to panic,” he added.

