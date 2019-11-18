Mohammad Asghar records his eighth first-class five-wicket haul

Balochistan’s Mohammad Asghar recorded his second five-wicket haul of the tournament on the first day of his side’s four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Balochistan’s Mohammad Asghar recorded his second five-wicket haul of the tournament on the first day of his side’s four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner removed four of the opposition’s top five batsmen and returned five for 90 in 30 overs as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed 290 runs for the loss of eight wickets before stumps were drawn six overs earlier due to fading light.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ashfaq Ahmed, the second highest run-getter in the tournament, and Zohaib Khan put resistance with 54 and 76 not out respectively.

An 86-run partnership for the second-wicket between Israrullah and Ashfaq gave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa control of the proceedings after Sahibzada Farhan (nine) was removed by pacer Khurram Shehzad with only 16 runs on board.

But, Asghar changed the course of the innings in the afternoon session as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slipped to 206 for six from 106 for two.

Zohaib crafted a solid half-century to rescue his side from a collapse. The all-rounder, to date, has scored 76 runs from 137 balls, which include eight fours. He was joined by Usman Shinwari (20) when the first day’s play came to an end.

Asghar, after returning his eighth first-class five-fer, now sits at the third spot on the list of the bowlers with the highest wickets in the tournament. He has 24 scalps at 30.04 runs apiece.

Balochistan will be eyeing Zohaib’s wicket when the second day’s play commences as getting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s nine or more wickets inside 110 overs will garner them maximum bowling points (3).

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 290-8, 84 overs (Zohaib Khan 76 not out, Ashfaq Ahmed 54, Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 29; Mohammad Asghar 5-90, Khurram Shehzad 2-64) v Balochistan