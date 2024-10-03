Mohammad Faizan shines with bat and ball on the opening day of President’s Cup

An all-round performance by Mohammad Faizan led State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to a nine-wicket win over Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the opening round match of the President’s Cup (one-day tournament) on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) An all-round performance by Mohammad Faizan led State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to a nine-wicket win over Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the opening round match of the President’s Cup (one-day tournament) on Thursday.

In the other group A match, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), on the back of an unbeaten century from Mohammad Arif, defeated Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by eight wickets.

In group B matches, Ghani Glass defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by 19 runs on DLS, while Pakistan Television (PTV) overcame Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by 31 runs on DLS.

Group A:

At the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, after being put into bat, HEC were bowled out for 111 in 38 overs. HEC’s captain Aaliyan Mahmood top-scored for his side with 24 off 49 balls, which included one four.

SBP’s Mohammad Faizan ended up with match figures of 10-2-24-5, while Saqib Khan grabbed three wickets and Kashif Bhatti took two wickets.

In turn, Faizan shined with the bat, returning undefeated on 84 off 43 balls, which included 11 fours and four sixes to take his side home in the 12th over with nine wickets in hand.

In the second group A match of the day, WAPDA defeated KRL by eight wickets at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. After being put into bat, KRL were all out for 238 in 50 overs, with opening batter Maaz Sadaqat top-scoring for the side with a 92-ball 74, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

For WAPDA, Ali Raza and Mohammad Zeeshan grabbed three wickets apiece, while Naqeebullah bagged two wickets.

In reply, Mohammad Arif struck an unbeaten 100 off 115 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes to help his side achieve the target in 38.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Captain Iftikhar Ahmed returned unbeaten on 56 off 44 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Group B:

At the Saeed Sports City Bedian in Lahore, Ghani Glass defeated SNGPL by 19 runs on DLS after bad light ended the game with Ghani Glass scoring 273 for three in 45 overs. Chasing 307 to win, Tayyab Tahir scored an unbeaten 128 off 138 balls, which included 12 fours and three sixes and knitted a 180-run partnership for the third wicket with Hussain Talat (79, 89b, 5x4s, 2x6s). Saad Nasim, coming to bat at number five, scored an unbeaten 29-ball 36, laced with four fours and a six.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, SNGPL scored 306 for eight in their allotted 50 overs.

Opening batter Haseebullah scored 128 off 130 balls, smashing 11 fours and four sixes. Omair Bin Yousuf was the other notable run-getter, scoring 82 off 70 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

For Ghani Glass, Ubaid Shah bagged four wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs, while captain Shadab Khan took two wickets.

In the other group B fixture, PTV beat OGDCL by 31 runs on DLS at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Opting to bat first, PTV on the back of Amad Butt’s 105, scored 320 for eight in 50 overs. Amad’s innings included eight fours and five sixes, while Faheem Ashraf scored 88 off 81 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. For OGDCL, Muhammad Umar picked three wickets, while Asif Afridi grabbed two wickets.

In turn, OGDCL were 250 for seven in 45 overs when bad light stopped play and the match did not resume further. For the losing team, Abbas Ali (72, 80b, 3x4s, 3x6s) and captain Adil Amin (62, 73b, 4x4s, 1x6) scored half-centuries.

For the winning side, Faisal Akram, Faheem and Israr Hussain grabbed two wickets apiece.

The second round matches of the President’s Cup will take place on Saturday, 5 October.

Scores in brief:

Group A

SBP beat HEC by nine wickets at the Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad

HEC 111 all out, 38 overs (Aaliyan Mahmood 24; Mohammad Faizan 5-24, Saqib Khan 3-21)

SBP 113-1, 11.5 overs (Mohammad Faizan 84 not out)

WAPDA beat KRL by eight wickets at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

KRL 238 all out, 50 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 74, Naseerullah Khan 36, Rohail Nazir 33 not out; Mohammad Zeeshan 3-54, Ali Raza 3-59, Naqeebullah 2-41)

WAPDA 239-2, 38.5 overs (Mohammad Arif 100 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 56 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 45, Bismillah Khan 30)

Group B

Ghani Glass beat SNGPL by 19 runs (DLS) at the Saeed Sports City Bedian, Lahore

SNGPL 306-8, 50 overs (Haseebullah 128, Omair Bin Yousuf 82; Ubaid Shah 4-48, Shadab Khan 2-65)

Ghani Glass 273-3, 45 overs (Tayyab Tahir 128 not out, Hussain Talat 79, Saad Nasim 36 not out)

PTV beat OGDCL by 31 runs (DLS) at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

PTV 320-8, 50 overs (Amad Butt 105, Faheem Ashraf 88, Jahandad Khan 51 not out; Muhammad Umar 3-74, Asif Afridi 2-30)

OGDCL 250-7, 45 overs (Abbas Ali 72, Adil Amin 62; Faheem Ashraf 2-45, Faisal Akram 2-46, Israr Hussain 2-51).