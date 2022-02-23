UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Hafeez Completes 200 Wickets In T20s

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Hafeez gained a unique distinction in his cricket career and achieved the milestone of completing 200 wickets in the T20 format here on Wednesday night at Gadaffi stadium.

The veteran all rounder who retired from international cricket after last years T20 world cup, dismissed Multan Sultans' opener, Shan Masood, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) qualifier against Lahore Qalandars during second over of the match.

After retiring from international cricket Hafeez is showing performance as an all rounder and he is regularly taking part in shortest version of the game (T20) completions and leagues in different parts of the World.

