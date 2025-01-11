Open Menu

Mohammad Hafeez Criticizes PCB Over Lack Of Facilities For Players

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

Former Pakistan captain lashes out at PCB , says no dressing room at first-class matches and the facilities like water and washrooms for players are extremely poor

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez severely criticized Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) over lack of facilities for the players.

The media reports said that the former Test captain and coach of SNGPL Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at the PCB, saying that there is no dressing room at first-class matches, and the facilities for players such as water and washrooms are extremely poor.

Hafeez said the PCB should reconsider its priorities, as it successfully organized the Champions Cup but is not paying attention to first-class cricket. Players are being sent from first-class cricket to the striker camps, which should have been held during the off-season.

He also mentioned that it was great to see Fakhar Zaman returning to the Champions Trophy, and expressed hope that Saeem Ayub would not be left out of the Champions Trophy.

He believes Saeem Ayub can play for Pakistan for the next 10 to 15 years.

Mohammad Hafeez added that spending billions of rupees on the Champions Trophy is a good thing, but domestic competitions should also be given importance. The PCB should prioritize first-class cricket and not release domestic cricketers for the PSL.

He pointed out that in the first round of the President's Cup at the HPC Oal Ground National Stadium, the facilities for teams were lacking. There was no dressing room for players, and even basic amenities like washrooms were not provided.

