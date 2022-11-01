UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Hafeez Departs For Australia As ICC Ambassador

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

The former Pakistan captain will represent the international cricket body during the ongoing mega event of T20 World Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez has departed for Australia as Pakistan’s ICC ambassador during the ongoing mega event of T20 World Cup 2022.

ICC Governing body nominated Mohammad Hafeez as the ambassador for the world cup.

The former Captain will be there on the ground during the upcoming matches of Pakistan with South Africa and Bangladesh. The matches will be played on November 3 and 6, respectively.

Hafeez had announced his retirement from international cricket last year but he continued to play T20 leagues and appears on tv channels as cricket analyst.

