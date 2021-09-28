UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Hafeez Diagnosed With Dengue Fever

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

The 40-year old player had abandoned the National T20 Cup after he suddenly fell ill.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Veteran Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has fallen prey of dengue fever, the latest reports say.

The reports suggested that he had suffered from food poisoning and then returned to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

He reached his home and underwent all his tests in which he was diagnosed with dengue fever.

Hafeez was playing for Centra Punjab for National T20 Squad. He is also part of T20 World Cup squad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore T20 World Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Mohammad Hafeez All From

More Stories From Sports

