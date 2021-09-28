Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Veteran Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has fallen prey of dengue fever, the latest reports say.

The 40-year old player abandoned the National T20 Cup after he suddenly fell ill.

The reports suggested that he had suffered from food poisoning and then returned to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

He reached his home and underwent all his tests in which he was diagnosed with dengue fever.

Hafeez was playing for Centra Punjab for National T20 Squad. He is also part of T20 World Cup squad.