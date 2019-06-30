UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Hafeez Requests Cricket Fans To Behave During Matches

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 39 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 04:14 PM

Taking to Twitter, he made a humble request to all the fans of cricket to enjoy the entertainment of this beautiful game.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has requested the Pakistani fans to behave during the world cup matches.

“Winning or losing is a part of game, don’t spoil it by bad incidents, violations and disrespectful behaviours please #CWC2019 , Stay Blessed all,” he wrote.

Police were forced to intervene as violent clashes between rival supporters marred the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

The ugly scenes at Headingley were sparked by the flying of a controversial banner over the ground.

Eyewitnesses said that there were clashes in the stands at the start of the match, which spread outside the ground until security officers intervened.

Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 made sure Pakistan moved into the top four of the table after falling to 156-6 when chasing a modest total of 228.

Fans then spilled onto the pitch in chaotic scenes after the winning runs were struck.

