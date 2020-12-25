Mohammad Hafeez returns home after playing T20I in New Zealand

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Pakistan’s versatile batsman Mohammad Hafeez returned to Pakistan after playing three-T20I series against New Zealand on Friday (today).

The 40-yar old scored 140 runs in three matches including 99 runs in the second T20I.

The player has to decide his participation in upcoming Pakistan Cup 1st XI tournament which is due to start on January 8, 2021.

The player was quite happy over his performance in the ongoing year of 2020. Taking to Twitter, Hafeez said: “Alham du Lillah. Allah is the best Planner,”.