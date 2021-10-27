(@FahadShabbir)

The player has also called Sania Mirza, the wife of his colleague Shoaib Malik, as rescue angel for arranging cake for the birthday celebrations.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez thanked Sania Mirza, the wife of his colleague Shoaib Malik, for arranging birthday cake for his wife's birthday.

The player also called Sania as rescue angel on the occasion.

The Pakistan team is in the United Arab Emirates to play T20 World Cup and their families are also with them during this tour.

In match against New Zealand, Mohammad Hafeez played well and made important strikes during his short stay on the crease.

But arranging things were difficult for him on the occasion of his wife's birthday because he was much busy in the match. As match ended Nazia Hafeez and her family members celebrate the birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Hafeez wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 I forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time.”