Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal Not Part Of National Squad For Ireland, England: Babar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:47 PM
The national team skipper explains Haris was excluded from the squad due to the surplus of options in the top order
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's white-ball team, shed light on the selection committee's decision to exclude wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris and bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal from the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.
Babar explained that Haris was excluded from the squad due to the surplus of options in the top order. Despite receiving opportunities after the T20 World Cup, Haris struggled to make an impact during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, leading to his exclusion.
He was addressing the media before the team's departure to Ireland on Monday.
“With me, Rizwan, Saim, and Fakhar occupying spots in the top order, there were limited opportunities available for Haris,” Babar elaborated
Regarding Aamir Jamal, Babar emphasized that while he excels in Test cricket, his skills are not yet refined for T20 cricket. Babar expressed confidence in Jamal's abilities but stressed the need for more time and matches to adapt to the shorter format.
In an unrelated incident, test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad made serious allegations against Muhammad Haris, accusing him of orchestrating a campaign to regain his spot in the national side.
Shehzad criticized Haris's performance in domestic cricket and the PSL season nine, questioning his credentials for selection.
It may be mentioned here that Mohammad Haris was not named in the squad announced for the upcoming series against Ireland and England.
Pakistan Squad for Ireland & England Tour:
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayyub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan
Schedule of Matches:
10 May – vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Dublin
12 May – vs Ireland, 2nd T20, Dublin
14 May – vs Ireland, 3rd T20I, Dublin
22 May – vs England, 1st T20I, Leeds
25 May – vs England, 2nd T20I, Birmingham
28 May – vs England 3rd T20I, Cardiff
30 May – vs England, 4th T20I, The Oval
